The air war between Israel and Iran enters its second week amid European diplomacy.

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 1722 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 27711 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 85296 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 88631 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 87769 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 92123 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 163399 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71678 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 147418 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 231449 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
8.2m/s
59%
747mm
Popular news
Israel struck an underground bunker where Iran's supreme leader Khamenei might be hiding - Clash ReportJune 19, 09:34 PM • 19369 views
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 10748 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 32979 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be great01:59 AM • 14095 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 9238 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 119295 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 132299 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 163397 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному роціJune 19, 08:45 AM • 191881 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 198352 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 45220 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 68123 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 189878 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 236381 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 224882 views
Actual
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

The air war between Israel and Iran enters its second week amid European diplomacy.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

European officials are trying to bring Iran back to the negotiating table, and the United States is considering its decision on the conflict within two weeks. The situation remains dangerous, but there is a window for a diplomatic solution.

The air war between Israel and Iran enters its second week amid European diplomacy.
Emanuel Fabian/Times of Israel

The air war between Israel and Iran entered its second week on Friday, and European officials tried to bring Tehran back to the negotiating table after US President Donald Trump said any decision on possible US involvement would be made within two weeks, UNN reported, citing Reuters.

Details

Amid a standoff, the foreign ministers of Great Britain, France and Germany, along with the head of the EU foreign policy department, were due to meet in Geneva with Iran's foreign minister on Friday to try to de-escalate the conflict.

"Now is the time to end the grim scenes in the Middle East and prevent a regional escalation that will not benefit anyone," stated British Foreign Secretary David Lammie ahead of their joint meeting with Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also met with Lammie on Thursday and held separate phone calls with his counterparts from Australia, France, and Italy to discuss the conflict.

The US State Department said Rubio and the foreign ministers agreed that "Iran will never be able to develop or acquire nuclear weapons."

Lammie said the same on X, adding that the situation in the Middle East "remains dangerous" and "there is now a window for the next two weeks to reach a diplomatic solution."

Trump gave Iran two weeks before deciding on a strike - White House19.06.25, 21:29 • 3126 views

Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping both condemned Israel and agreed that de-escalation was needed, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The role of the United States remains uncertain. Trump's special envoy to the region, Steve Witkoff, spoke with Araghchi several times last week, sources said.

The White House said Trump would attend a national security meeting on Friday morning. The US president has alternately threatened Tehran and called on it to resume nuclear negotiations, which were halted due to the conflict, the publication notes.

The White House confirmed that Iran and the US held direct talks19.06.25, 21:48 • 3290 views

Addendum

At dawn on Friday, the Israeli military announced a new warning of a barrage of missiles from Iran. At least one hit Beersheba, the largest city in southern Israel, which has been shelled in recent days.

The missile hit residential buildings, office buildings, and industrial facilities, leaving a large crater and significantly damaging the facade of at least one residential complex and affecting several others. According to paramedic Shafir Botner, at least six people were slightly injured in the explosion, and response teams were still searching apartments for victims.

The Israeli Defense Forces said they carried out several strikes on the center of the Iranian capital overnight. The military said the targets included missile production sites and a nuclear weapons research and development facility.

Last Friday, Israel began attacking Iran, saying it aimed to prevent its long-time adversary from developing nuclear weapons. Iran, in response, launched missile and drone attacks on Israel. It says its nuclear program is peaceful. As a result of Israeli air strikes, 639 people died in Iran, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency. Among the dead were high-ranking military personnel and nuclear scientists. Israel said at least two dozen Israeli civilians were killed in Iran's missile attacks.

According to Western and regional officials, Israel targeted nuclear facilities and missile capabilities, and also sought to undermine the government of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Are we aiming to overthrow the regime? That could be a result, but it is up to the Iranian people to rise up for their freedom," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Iran said its targets were military and defense facilities in Israel, although it also hit a hospital and other civilian facilities.

On Thursday, Israel accused Iran of deliberately attacking civilians with cluster munitions, which scatter small bombs over a large area.

The White House said Trump would decide within the next two weeks whether to participate in the war. As Reuters notes, this may not be a strict deadline. Trump has often used "two weeks" as a timeframe for making decisions and has allowed for shifts in other economic and diplomatic deadlines.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarNews of the World
David Lammy
Marco Rubio
Israel
Geneva
United States Department of State
White House
Australia
Donald Trump
European Union
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Xi Jinping
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9