The White House confirmed that Iran and the US held direct talks
Kyiv • UNN
The White House spokesperson confirmed that US envoy Steve Wittekoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were in contact by phone. Contacts are ongoing, and six rounds of negotiations have taken place.
Details
According to her, contacts between the United States and Iran are ongoing.
Regarding contacts between the United States and Iranians, I can confirm that it is ongoing. We have had six rounds of talks with them, both indirect and direct
Recall
Diplomats familiar with the situation told Reuters that during these negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran will not return to negotiations unless Israel ceases the attacks that began on June 13.
