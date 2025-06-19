The White House confirmed that Iran and the US held direct talks

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi have spoken by phone several times since Israel began strikes on Iran last week. She said this during a briefing, reports **UNN**.

Details

According to her, contacts between the United States and Iran are ongoing.

Regarding contacts between the United States and Iranians, I can confirm that it is ongoing. We have had six rounds of talks with them, both indirect and direct - said Jean-Pierre.

Recall

Diplomats familiar with the situation told Reuters that during these negotiations, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Tehran will not return to negotiations unless Israel ceases the attacks that began on June 13.

Trump gave Iran two weeks before deciding on a strike - White House