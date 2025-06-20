UN: Child abuse in conflict zones has reached "unprecedented levels"

Violence against children caught in the epicenter of numerous armed conflicts has reached "unprecedented levels" in 2024.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press, according to the UN.

Details

Of particular concern are cases of violence against children in Gaza and the West Bank, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Nigeria, and Haiti.

The annual report of UN Secretary-General António Guterres recorded a "staggering 25% increase in grave violations" compared to 2023.

He emphasized that "children are being forced to bear the brunt of relentless fighting and indiscriminate attacks, as well as suffer from the disregard for ceasefires and escalating humanitarian crises."

The Secretary-General noted that the UN confirmed 41,370 grave violations of children's rights:

36,221 – in 2024;

5,149 – previously, but confirmed last year.

These include killing, maiming, recruitment, abduction, sexual violence, attacks on schools and hospitals, and denial of humanitarian access.

The UN has once again blacklisted Israel: its armed forces committed 7,188 confirmed grave violations – including the deaths of 1,259 Palestinian children and injuries to another 941 in Gaza.

Guterres stated that he is "horrified by the intensity of violations" in the occupied territories. He reiterated his call for Israel to strictly adhere to international law and strengthen the protection of children, schools, and hospitals, as well as to avoid attacks on civilians.

The list of perpetrators also includes Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad for initiating the war on October 7, 2023.

Additionally:

in Congo, 4,043 grave violations against 3,418 children were recorded;

in Somalia – 2,568 against 1,992;

in Nigeria – 2,436 against 1,037;

in Haiti – 2,269 against 1,373 children, respectively.

The Secretary-General also drew attention to Ukraine, where the UN has been blacklisting Russian forces for the third consecutive year.

In 2024, 1,914 violations against 673 Ukrainian children were confirmed, including 94 killings, 577 injuries, as well as 559 attacks on schools and 303 on hospitals.

Sexual violence statistics In 2024, sexual violence against children increased by 35%, including a rise in gang rapes.

Girls were abducted for recruitment and use, as well as for sexual slavery - reported the UN Secretary-General.

For instance, in Haiti, 566 cases of sexual violence were recorded – 523 of them against girls and 411 linked to the gang Viv Ansanm.

In Congo, there were 358 acts – 311 by armed groups, 47 by state forces.

In Somalia – 267 cases, 120 of them linked to "Al-Shabaab".

The cries of 22,495 innocent children who, instead of learning to read or playing, had to survive under a hail of bullets and bombs, should not let us sleep at night. We are on the verge of irreversibility - emphasized UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba.

According to UN data, a total of 22,495 children were affected by violations in 2024.

Almost 50% are attributed to armed groups, and government forces are responsible for killings, maiming, attacks on civilian infrastructure, and blocking aid.

The number of children subjected to multiple violations increased from 2,684 to 3,137.

