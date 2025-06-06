The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a programme to protect children from violence: what is envisaged

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the Standard Program for Preventing Violence and Cruel Treatment of Children. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Educational Ombudsman.

According to Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of June 4, 2025 No. 658, the Standard Program should be applied by all institutions working with children and youth, – the Telegram channel of the Educational Ombudsman says.

The main goals of the program:

creating a safe environment free from violence;

introduction of a mechanism for informing about cases or suspicions of violence;

prompt response and consideration of such cases

The program includes:

a list of preventive measures;

algorithms of actions in case of detection of violence;

provisions regarding staff training;

requirements for monitoring implementation;

obligations to post information materials for children and parents.

Regulations on the prevention of violence

Each institution working with children must develop its own Regulations on the prevention and counteraction of violence;

appoint a person responsible for implementation; • familiarize employees with the Regulations;

monitor its implementation.

The document must clearly define:

the range of responsible persons (administration, employees, volunteers);

requirements for the hiring policy (background checks, recommendations);

mandatory staff training on child protection issues.

Ban on working with children According to the law, persons included in the Unified Register of Convicts for Crimes Against Sexual Freedom and Indecency of Minors are prohibited from working with children.

During hiring, a survey is conducted with elements of situational modeling to identify potential risks. Proposals of the Educational Ombudsman The Educational Ombudsman took an active part in the development of the document. Most of the proposed changes were taken into account.

In particular:

the obligation to keep a paper safety log was excluded – now the subjects themselves choose the form of accounting;

the wording in paragraph 11 was changed, leaving the modeling of real situations without focusing on "the absence of negative options";

it was proposed to include the term "bullying", which is recognized as a form of violence under Ukrainian law.

As the Telegram channel the Educational Ombudsman noted, the next step will be the approval of the Procedure for Responding to Cases of Violence and Cruel Treatment of Children.

The Educational Ombudsman is an official entrusted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine with the task of protecting rights in the field of education.

Since the beginning of the year, the Office of the Educational Ombudsman has received over 50 complaints regarding violence, cruel treatment of children in educational institutions