At least 38 people have been killed in the past 24 hours in Israeli military shootings at crowds near food distribution points in Gaza. This was the deadliest day since the new aid system began operating, according to UNN, citing Al Jazeera and local medical sources.

Details

Medics said that 38 deaths were recorded near the distribution center in Rafah on Monday - mostly as a result of shelling of people trying to get food.

At least 300 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli soldiers firing on crowds since the launch of the new aid system - according to Al Jazeera.

Israeli army spokesmen said their soldiers fired "warning shots at suspects approaching their positions," though they did not specify whether civilians were injured.

Representatives of organizations criticized the new aid system.

This is not a humanitarian initiative or a system. It is essentially deadly chaos - said Anna Halford, field coordinator for Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

UN agencies warn that the death toll has reached 300, and more than 2,000 people have been injured since the start of Operation GHF.

Additionally

Aid centers in Gaza have been operating since the end of May under the leadership of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is supported by Israel and the United States as a replacement for the UN humanitarian network.

UN organizations accuse the new system of insufficient capacity to provide the population with food and that it effectively allows food to be used as a weapon.

The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip reported that more than 55,432 people have died as a result of hostilities, and about 128,923 people have been injured.

