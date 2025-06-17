$41.530.08
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
10:46 AM • 2212 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
06:29 AM • 45269 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
05:57 AM • 59164 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 116504 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 106345 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 128792 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 111897 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 103588 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 176281 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Exclusive
June 16, 07:14 AM • 82554 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
## Gaza War: Deadliest Day of Shelling, Dozens Killed Near Food Distribution Points - Al Jazeera

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

Israeli military shelled crowds near food distribution points. Since the start of the new aid system, 300 Palestinians have died and over 2,000 have been injured.

## Gaza War: Deadliest Day of Shelling, Dozens Killed Near Food Distribution Points - Al Jazeera

At least 38 people have been killed in the past 24 hours in Israeli military shootings at crowds near food distribution points in Gaza. This was the deadliest day since the new aid system began operating, according to UNN, citing Al Jazeera and local medical sources.

Details

Medics said that 38 deaths were recorded near the distribution center in Rafah on Monday - mostly as a result of shelling of people trying to get food.

At least 300 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli soldiers firing on crowds since the launch of the new aid system

- according to Al Jazeera. 

Israeli army spokesmen said their soldiers fired "warning shots at suspects approaching their positions," though they did not specify whether civilians were injured.

Representatives of organizations criticized the new aid system.

This is not a humanitarian initiative or a system. It is essentially deadly chaos

- said Anna Halford, field coordinator for Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

UN agencies warn that the death toll has reached 300, and more than 2,000 people have been injured since the start of Operation GHF.

Additionally

Aid centers in Gaza have been operating since the end of May under the leadership of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which is supported by Israel and the United States as a replacement for the UN humanitarian network.

UN organizations accuse the new system of insufficient capacity to provide the population with food and that it effectively allows food to be used as a weapon.

The Ministry of Health of the Gaza Strip reported that more than 55,432 people have died as a result of hostilities, and about 128,923 people have been injured.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the World
Israel
United Nations
Rafah
United States
Gaza Strip
