Turkish President Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on targets in Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on Iran today. He stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to bring the Middle East to disaster, UNN writes, citing Erdogan's post on X.

As of this morning, Israel has brought its strategy of plunging our region, especially Gaza, into blood, tears and instability to a very dangerous level. Israel's attacks on our neighbor, Iran, are a blatant provocation that ignores international law - Erdogan believes.

The Turkish leader said that these attacks took place against the background of shifts in the negotiation process on Iran's nuclear program. In his opinion, "the Israeli leadership wants to bring the region to disaster."

The Netanyahu administration is trying to drag our region and the whole world into a catastrophe with its reckless, aggressive and lawless actions. The international community must put an end to Israeli banditry aimed at global and regional stability - the President of Turkey emphasized.

Erdogan also said that the actions of Netanyahu and his associates must be stopped.

Today, we reiterate that we do not want to see more blood, destruction and conflict in the Middle East - Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said that Turkey strongly condemns Israel's actions and expressed condolences to the Arab people.

As Turkey, we condemn the horrific attacks against our neighbor Iran; We wish God's mercy to those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and express our condolences to the friendly and fraternal people of Iran - Erdogan said.

Addition

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) canceled the order for Israelis to stay near shelters, stating that the drone attack by Iran is "under control."

Iran reported that as a result of the strikes that Israel carried out on the country's territory, at least six nuclear scientists were killed.