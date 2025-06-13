$41.490.02
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 910 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
11:58 AM • 13622 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
09:49 AM • 37424 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
08:47 AM • 58253 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 83343 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 203888 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
June 12, 04:12 PM • 168618 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
June 12, 04:05 PM • 83409 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 12, 03:21 PM • 110666 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 51181 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Turkish President Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on targets in Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1108 views

The President of Turkey condemned the Israeli strikes on Iran, calling them a provocation. He believes that Netanyahu is leading the Middle East to disaster, and called for an end to the aggression.

Turkish President Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on targets in Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's attacks on Iran today. He stated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to bring the Middle East to disaster, UNN writes, citing Erdogan's post on X.

As of this morning, Israel has brought its strategy of plunging our region, especially Gaza, into blood, tears and instability to a very dangerous level. Israel's attacks on our neighbor, Iran, are a blatant provocation that ignores international law 

- Erdogan believes.

The Turkish leader said that these attacks took place against the background of shifts in the negotiation process on Iran's nuclear program. In his opinion, "the Israeli leadership wants to bring the region to disaster."

China is "very concerned", Arab countries condemn Israel's strikes on Iran – media13.06.25, 12:49 • 2514 views

The Netanyahu administration is trying to drag our region and the whole world into a catastrophe with its reckless, aggressive and lawless actions. The international community must put an end to Israeli banditry aimed at global and regional stability

- the President of Turkey emphasized.

Erdogan also said that the actions of Netanyahu and his associates must be stopped.

Today, we reiterate that we do not want to see more blood, destruction and conflict in the Middle East

- Erdogan said.

Erdogan also said that Turkey strongly condemns Israel's actions and expressed condolences to the Arab people.

As Turkey, we condemn the horrific attacks against our neighbor Iran; We wish God's mercy to those who lost their lives, a speedy recovery to the wounded, and express our condolences to the friendly and fraternal people of Iran

- Erdogan said.

Addition

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) canceled the order for Israelis to stay near shelters, stating that the drone attack by Iran is "under control."

Iran reported that as a result of the strikes that Israel carried out on the country's territory, at least six nuclear scientists were killed.

