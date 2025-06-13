$41.490.02
China is "very concerned", Arab countries condemn Israel's strikes on Iran – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 462 views

Israeli airstrikes on Iran have sparked a wave of criticism. China has expressed concern, and Arab countries have condemned the actions, emphasizing the violation of sovereignty and the threat to regional stability.

China is "very concerned", Arab countries condemn Israel's strikes on Iran – media

Israeli air strikes on Iranian territory have triggered a powerful wave of international criticism. China expressed deep concern, while a number of Arab states openly condemned the actions, UNN reports, citing Global Times and CNN.

Details

Regarding the air strikes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made an official statement, Global Times reports.

China is very concerned about Israel's attacks on Iran and deeply concerned about the potential serious consequences of these actions,

- Lin Jian said.

In his comment, he also outlined Beijing's position on respecting the sovereignty of countries.

China opposes any violation of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as actions that lead to escalation of tensions and expansion of the conflict,

- Lin Jian stressed.

The Chinese diplomat added that the situation in the region requires restraint and diplomacy.

A sharp escalation of the regional situation is not in the interests of any party. China calls on all relevant parties to do more to promote regional peace and stability and avoid further escalation of tensions. China is ready to play a constructive role in facilitating the de-escalation of the situation,

- said Lin Jian.

In conclusion, the Chinese representative called on all parties to de-escalate.

Similar sentiments were expressed by the governments of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Lebanon, CNN reports. 

While the Kingdom condemns these horrific attacks, it reaffirms that the international community and the Security Council (UN) have a great responsibility to end this aggression,

- the official statement of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads.

In its statement, Saudi Arabia also stressed the criticality of the situation.

We strongly condemn and reject Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military command,

- the Foreign Ministry of the Kingdom noted.

The United Arab Emirates, which has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 2020, also released its reaction.

We condemn the attack in the strongest possible terms,

- the official communiqué of the UAE government stressed. Qatar, which is often mentioned in connection with Hamas, also expressed a strong position on Israel's actions.

This is a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security,

- the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

Oman, a traditional mediator in the dialogue between the US and Iran, criticised the attack amid nuclear negotiations.

This is a reckless attack carried out at an extremely sensitive time,

- the Omani Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also expressed strong condemnation of Israel's actions.

I strongly condemn the dangerous Israeli aggression. This is a flagrant violation of international law and Iranian sovereignty, and its consequences threaten the stability of the entire region and even peace in the world,

- the head of the Lebanese government said.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran confirmed the death of 6 nuclear scientists.

In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge was raised.

Iran has appealed to the United Nations demanding an immediate meeting of the Security Council over the massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

