China is "very concerned", Arab countries condemn Israel's strikes on Iran – media
Kyiv • UNN
Israeli airstrikes on Iran have sparked a wave of criticism. China has expressed concern, and Arab countries have condemned the actions, emphasizing the violation of sovereignty and the threat to regional stability.
Israeli air strikes on Iranian territory have triggered a powerful wave of international criticism. China expressed deep concern, while a number of Arab states openly condemned the actions, UNN reports, citing Global Times and CNN.
Details
Regarding the air strikes, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian made an official statement, Global Times reports.
China is very concerned about Israel's attacks on Iran and deeply concerned about the potential serious consequences of these actions,
In his comment, he also outlined Beijing's position on respecting the sovereignty of countries.
China opposes any violation of Iran's sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, as well as actions that lead to escalation of tensions and expansion of the conflict,
The Chinese diplomat added that the situation in the region requires restraint and diplomacy.
A sharp escalation of the regional situation is not in the interests of any party. China calls on all relevant parties to do more to promote regional peace and stability and avoid further escalation of tensions. China is ready to play a constructive role in facilitating the de-escalation of the situation,
In conclusion, the Chinese representative called on all parties to de-escalate.
Similar sentiments were expressed by the governments of Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Lebanon, CNN reports.
While the Kingdom condemns these horrific attacks, it reaffirms that the international community and the Security Council (UN) have a great responsibility to end this aggression,
In its statement, Saudi Arabia also stressed the criticality of the situation.
We strongly condemn and reject Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and military command,
The United Arab Emirates, which has had diplomatic relations with Israel since 2020, also released its reaction.
We condemn the attack in the strongest possible terms,
This is a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security,
Oman, a traditional mediator in the dialogue between the US and Iran, criticised the attack amid nuclear negotiations.
This is a reckless attack carried out at an extremely sensitive time,
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam also expressed strong condemnation of Israel's actions.
I strongly condemn the dangerous Israeli aggression. This is a flagrant violation of international law and Iranian sovereignty, and its consequences threaten the stability of the entire region and even peace in the world,
Let us remind you
On the night of Friday, June 13, the Israeli Air Force struck Iran. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared a state of emergency throughout the country. Later, Israel confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. Iran confirmed the death of 6 nuclear scientists.
In Iran, after the Israeli strikes, a red flag of revenge was raised.
Iran has appealed to the United Nations demanding an immediate meeting of the Security Council over the massive strikes by Israel, which Tehran called unprecedented.