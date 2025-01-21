Musk commented on his strange gesture at Trump's rally

Billionaire Elon Musk commented on his hand gesture at US President Donald Trump's rally in his post in X, UNN reports.

Details

"Honestly, they need better dirty tricks. The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is so tired," Musk wrote.

Recall

At Trump's rally, Elon Musk made a hand gesture that sparked controversy on social media. Several users of X, the social media platform he owns, "compared the gesture to a Nazi salute.