“Contract 18-24": The Cabinet of Ministers approved the project implementation procedure

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procedure for the Contract 18-24 project, a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The procedure stipulates that Ukrainians aged 18 to 24 can sign a contract with a military unit for a year, but a prerequisite is participation in hostilities for 6 months, defines a certain list of positions for which a contract can be signed, and provides a number of incentives. This is stated in the government decree №153, reports UNN.

To agree with the proposal of the Ministry of Defense to implement, within two years from the day following the entry into force of this resolution, an experimental project to increase the motivation of certain categories of Ukrainian citizens to serve in the Armed Forces during martial law - the resolution says.

The Cabinet also approved the procedure for implementing the pilot project.

According to the document, “the purpose of the pilot project is to increase the level of manning of combat military units (subdivisions) of the Armed Forces by improving the mechanisms for attracting Ukrainian citizens aged 18 to 25 to perform military service under contract and creating additional motivational factors for this.

During martial law, citizens of Ukraine aged 18 to 25 may be recruited for military service under a contract for the positions of privates for a period of one year. However, a prerequisite will be direct participation of such citizens in hostilities, which in total is at least six months during the contract period.

It is noted that Ukrainians aged 18 to 25 will be able to choose the following full-time positions:

Rifleman, senior rifleman, sniper, and medic;

assistant grenade launcher, grenade launcher, senior grenade launcher;

scout, senior scout.

Ukrainians will be able to sign a contract through recruiting centers, recruiting units of military units may be involved, as well as through the electronic office of a conscript, person liable for military service, or reservist (Reserve+).

The military unit of the person's choice provides:

Conducting an interview to clarify the intentions of the contract;

making a decision on enrolling a person for military service under a contract within three working days from the date of receipt of the application;

informing the person about the results of the application review.

“If the commander of a military unit decides to refuse to accept a person for military service under a contract, such a person shall be notified of this, indicating the reason for the refusal,” the document says.

If the commander of a military unit approves a person's enlistment for military service, the military unit must organize a professional and psychological selection; conduct an OPC; and ensure that the person undergoes basic general military training lasting 45 days or more, professional training lasting 14 days or more, and an adaptation course in the military unit lasting 14 days or more.

A referral to the ECM can be generated through the Reserve+ app, and can also be issued by a military unit commander or head of a recruiting center.

Medical examinations will be conducted out of turn in healthcare facilities that have entered into an agreement with the NHSU under the program of state guarantees of medical care for the population for the relevant year, in particular on an extraterritorial basis, with the person having the opportunity to choose the place and date of the examination.

Servicemen who have signed a contract are paid a one-time financial assistance of UAH 1 million in three installments:

The first installment is UAH 200 thousand within five business days after signing the contract and taking up his duties;

the second part - UAH 300 thousand within five working days after training and engagement in combat missions, as announced by the order of the military unit commander;

the third part is UAH 500,000 on the day of removal from the military unit's personnel list, and in case of continuation of military service under a new contract - on the last day of the contract.

In case of termination or cancellation of martial law, the unpaid third part is paid in proportion to the time of military service at the rate of 1/6 of UAH 500,000 for every 30 days of service during martial law, but not more than UAH 500,000.

“In case of systematic failure to fulfill the terms of the contract by a serviceman, he shall reimburse in full the one-time financial assistance paid to him, and the unreceived assistance shall not be paid,” the document states.

Also, servicemen whose contracts have expired will be granted a 12-month deferral for mobilization. They can be called up for military service only with their consent. They will also have the opportunity to cross the border freely during martial law after the end of their contract.

In addition, military personnel will be able to get a loan under the eHouse program at 0% per annum.

The military will also be paid a reward for destroyed (captured) equipment, assistance for rehabilitation, and guarantees:

retention of the military's job in connection with the conclusion of a contract for military service;

guaranteed annual basic vacation in a certain order with the preservation of cash benefits;

monetary compensation for renting (leasing) housing (the amount of compensation depends on the cost of renting housing in the region where the citizen is performing military service);

the right to be enrolled within the established quotas for admission to educational institutions (research institutions) and training at the expense of the state budget;

benefits.

Servicemen who arrive at military units on their own will be reimbursed for their expenses.

Also, Ukrainians aged 18 to 25 who signed contracts before the project's implementation will also have the opportunity to receive the above incentives.

Recall

The Ministry of Defense is launching the project “Contract 18-24” - a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24. The contract will provide for enhanced training, a cash allowance of UAH 1 million, a preferential mortgage, and more.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an experimental one-year contract for military service. The military personnel who sign it will be able to receive UAH 1 million, enter a university without exams, and take advantage of a 0% mortgage.