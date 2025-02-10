Syrsky discusses needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Commander of the Security Assistance Group

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 40895 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 86035 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 101452 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 115948 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 99459 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 124514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102447 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113209 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116829 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 158613 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Syrsky discusses needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Commander of the Security Assistance Group

Syrsky discusses needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Commander of the Security Assistance Group

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 58807 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard about the situation at the front. They discussed the needs for air defense and equipment and received assurances of further support.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the current needs of the Armed Forces, including missiles and other air defense systems, and military equipment. Syrsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Had a fruitful telephone conversation with the Commander of NATO's Special Security Assistance and Training Mission to Ukraine, Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard

- said Syrsky.

He thanked the United States for the weapons, military equipment and ammunition provided since the beginning of this year, and informed the commander about the situation on the battlefield and the current needs of the Armed Forces.

In particular, missiles and other air defense systems, military equipment and its repair, and personnel training. He was assured that the powerful practical support of Ukraine by its allies would continue

- Syrsky added.

Recall

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, as part of his first visit to Ukraine.

Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system08.02.25, 19:11 • 47414 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

