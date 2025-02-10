Syrsky discusses needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Commander of the Security Assistance Group

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi had a telephone conversation with the Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard. The parties discussed the situation on the battlefield, the current needs of the Armed Forces, including missiles and other air defense systems, and military equipment. Syrsky wrote about this in his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

Had a fruitful telephone conversation with the Commander of NATO's Special Security Assistance and Training Mission to Ukraine, Commander of the Security Assistance Group for Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard - said Syrsky.

He thanked the United States for the weapons, military equipment and ammunition provided since the beginning of this year, and informed the commander about the situation on the battlefield and the current needs of the Armed Forces.

In particular, missiles and other air defense systems, military equipment and its repair, and personnel training. He was assured that the powerful practical support of Ukraine by its allies would continue - Syrsky added.

Recall

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, as part of his first visit to Ukraine.

