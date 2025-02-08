Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 8511 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 59829 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101713 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105165 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 122523 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102054 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128825 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103506 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113287 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116901 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105882 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105882 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102266 views

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 102266 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86437 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 86437 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 111207 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111207 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105589 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105589 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8511 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 8511 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122524 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 122524 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128825 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161979 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152135 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 152135 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1053 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 1053 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105589 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 105589 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 111207 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 111207 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138262 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140037 views

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 140037 views
Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system

Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47415 views

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragonet. They discussed the needs for armaments and the transition of the army to a corps command system.

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, during his first visit to Ukraine, UNN reports.

I informed Admiral Dragonet about the current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for weapons and military equipment and about the situation on the front line, which remains difficult," Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

The Chief of the Armed Forces added that against this background, reforms are underway to improve the system of command and control of troops in the combat zone.

"We are transferring them to the corps system to improve management efficiency. At the same time, we need to reinforce combat brigades with weapons and military equipment," emphasized Syrskyi.

The Armed Forces are switching to a new structure: Zelensky announces creation of corps03.02.25, 20:54 • 43345 views

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new head of the NATO Military Committee, discussing preparations for Ramstein and the needs of Ukrainian defense.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
natoNATO
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

