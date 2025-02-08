Syrskyi met with the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee. They discussed the needs of the Armed Forces and the transition to a corps system

Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi met with Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, during his first visit to Ukraine, UNN reports.

I informed Admiral Dragonet about the current needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces for weapons and military equipment and about the situation on the front line, which remains difficult," Syrsky wrote on Telegram.

The Chief of the Armed Forces added that against this background, reforms are underway to improve the system of command and control of troops in the combat zone.

"We are transferring them to the corps system to improve management efficiency. At the same time, we need to reinforce combat brigades with weapons and military equipment," emphasized Syrskyi.

The Armed Forces are switching to a new structure: Zelensky announces creation of corps

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the new head of the NATO Military Committee, discussing preparations for Ramstein and the needs of Ukrainian defense.