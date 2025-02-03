The Armed Forces are switching to a new structure: Zelensky announces creation of corps

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a plan had been approved to switch to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create corps. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Also today, there was a report from Chief Commander Syrsky on the frontline - with special attention to the Pokrovske direction - and on the operation in the Kursk region. I am grateful to all our units that are performing combat missions and doing it steadily - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that in order to be successful in the negotiations this year, Ukrainian soldiers must be resilient on the front line and effective in destroying the Russian occupiers.

The Chief of Staff also reported on the modernization of our army - a plan has already been approved to transition to a new organizational structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create corps. We remain focused on this - on its implementation. We need the corps system. Today we discussed approaches to the appointment of corps commanders: these should be the best-trained, most promising officers with combat experience and modern thinking. The army must be modern. And the main thing is to value people. The relevant decisions will be made public - Zelensky added.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reportedthat in January 2025, the number of units was increased and noted that there are plans for the next period.