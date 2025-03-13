Russian forces captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region - ISW
Russian troops captured Sudzha and advanced to Zaoleshenka. Fighting continues near Goncharivka, Guyevo, Zhuravka, Novenky and Basivka.
Russian troops have captured the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.
Details
Analysts refer to geolocation footage published on March 12, showing that Russian forces recently captured Sudzha and advanced to southern Zaoleshenka (directly northwest of Sudzha).
In addition, an ISW source linked to Ukrainian military intelligence reported on March 12 that Ukrainian forces had begun withdrawing from Sudzha.
Russian military bloggers attribute the capture of the city to units of the 11th Airborne Brigade, the 22nd Motorized Rifle Regiment (72nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 44th Army Corps of the Leningrad Military District) and the 2nd Special Forces Brigade (Main Directorate of Military Intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation). According to bloggers, Russian troops are conducting "sweeps" in the settlement
It is also noted that, according to Russian military bloggers, fighting continued near Zaoleshenka, Goncharivka and Guyevo, as well as in the Sumy region near Zhuravka, Novenke and Basivka (all west of Sudzha). One of the bloggers called on Russian troops to create a buffer zone - probably in the Sumy region - after Russian forces push Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region.
Let us remind you
The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the information about the capture of Sudzha by the Russians, as of the evening of March 12, is not true. At the same time, he noted that fighting in the Kursk region is currently ongoing, "very difficult fighting in the direction of Sudzha is also ongoing."
