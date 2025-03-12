An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of enemy UAVs
Kyiv • UNN
An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of enemy UAVs. We ask Kyiv residents to proceed to shelters and stay there until the air alert is over.