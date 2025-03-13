In Mariupol, the occupiers have not paid salaries to doctors and public utilities workers for months
Kyiv • UNN
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, the invaders have not paid salaries to employees of public utilities and doctors for months. People complain that the delays started back in January.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol by the army of the Russian invaders, employees of various fields of activity have not been paid wages for months. This was reported by the city council of Ukrainian Mariupol, writes UNN.
Mariupol residents complain that the occupiers have been delaying wages for several months
It is noted that this applies to employees of municipal enterprises and healthcare institutions.
The city water utility has not been paid a salary since January! In March, they gave 5 thousand rubles, and that's it - enough!"; "The ambulance station is still waiting for happiness...
In Kakhovka, the occupiers are taking pensions from Ukrainians who received Russian passports - Resistance 11.03.25, 18:19 • 86565 views