In Kakhovka, the occupiers are taking pensions from Ukrainians who received Russian passports - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are depriving local residents of pensions after forced passportization. In Kakhovka, the occupiers find formal reasons to refuse payments to pensioners with Russian passports.
In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are depriving pensioners of their rights, who have been forcibly issued passports - in particular, in Kakhovka, the Russian Federation is mass confiscating pensions. This was reported by the National Resistance Center, writes UNN.
In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, pensioners have been left completely powerless, even after the forced change of citizenship.
It is noted that in the temporarily occupied Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the Russians are confiscating pensions from Ukrainians who have been forcibly issued Russian passports for formal reasons - for example, "suspicious entries in the employment record."
"First, they forced us to take Russian passports, and now they are depriving us even of meager payments. Elderly people have been left without means of existence – for the occupiers, they are just a burden," adds the National Resistance Center.
Recall
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, Russia forcibly issued 3.5 million Russian passports to local residents. Refusal to obtain a Russian passport threatens confiscation of property and restrictions on access to basic services.