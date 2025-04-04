In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are depriving local residents of pensions after forced passportization. In Kakhovka, the occupiers find formal reasons to refuse payments to pensioners with Russian passports.
The Ministry of Infrastructure is working with a German agency to prepare for the heating season. Large cities, where the majority of the population and IDPs live, need the most help with energy equipment.
The construction of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water main was completed in 11 months. The water pipeline will provide water to 1.5 million people in Kryvyi Rih district affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.
The IAEA reports a decrease in the water level in the cooling pond at Zaporizhzhya NPP. The agency's Director General Rafael Grossi expressed concern about the nuclear safety of the plant.
Ukraine categorically denies Russia's absurd accusations that it is planning to blow up its own infrastructure, such as the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant or the Kaniv reservoir, in order to blame Moscow.
On June 29, a russian drone strike in Odradokamyanka, Kherson region, killed a 67-year-old man, and a 76-year-old woman was wounded in Kozatske village, Kakhovka district, as a result of artillery shelling by russia.
According to Petro Andryushchenko, a Ukrainian drone struck the building of the Russian occupation administration in Kakhovka, although the Ukrainian military has not officially confirmed or denied the fact of the attack.
In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, Kherson region, the collaborators compiled a list of 16 houses with specific addresses, offering the owners to appear with a Russian passport and a document of ownership within 30 days, otherwise the houses would be transferred to the occupation authorities in the process of so-called "nationalization.
The Russians brought propaganda books to the school libraries of the occupied town of Kakhovka, glorifying war criminals and portraying Ukrainians as traitors and Nazis.
Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, visited Ukraine and signed cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to internally displaced persons, support economic recovery, and strengthen migration and border management.
Russian troops fired at a polling station in occupied Kakhovka, according to the ATES guerrilla movement. In addition, the occupiers are planning to carry out provocations and terrorist attacks at polling stations in the occupied territories to blame the pro-Ukrainian population.
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the transfer of ownership, use and change of purpose of land occupied by the Kakhovka Reservoir for the duration of martial law and five years after its end to prevent misuse and enable future restoration of the reservoir drained by Russian aggression.
russia shelled the right bank of Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, tanks, and attacked with drones. Two police officers were wounded in the attack.