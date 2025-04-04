$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15131 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27429 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64189 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212899 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122125 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391280 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310215 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213647 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244169 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131094 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212899 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391280 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253962 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310215 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2672 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13637 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44764 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71960 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57069 views
In Kakhovka, the occupiers are taking pensions from Ukrainians who received Russian passports - Resistance

In the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians are depriving local residents of pensions after forced passportization. In Kakhovka, the occupiers find formal reasons to refuse payments to pensioners with Russian passports.

Society • March 11, 04:19 PM • 86566 views

Large cities need the most help with energy equipment: the government is looking for a solution together with a German agency

The Ministry of Infrastructure is working with a German agency to prepare for the heating season. Large cities, where the majority of the population and IDPs live, need the most help with energy equipment.

Economy • August 14, 01:49 PM • 25533 views

Kakhovka HPP blown up: construction of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water main completed

The construction of the Ingulets - Pivdenne Reservoir water main was completed in 11 months. The water pipeline will provide water to 1.5 million people in Kryvyi Rih district affected by the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP.

Society • August 12, 02:09 PM • 30228 views

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond decreases - IAEA

The IAEA reports a decrease in the water level in the cooling pond at Zaporizhzhya NPP. The agency's Director General Rafael Grossi expressed concern about the nuclear safety of the plant.

Society • August 2, 12:50 PM • 13193 views

"This is a reason to closely monitor Russia's actions": the Foreign Ministry responds to Russia's accusations about Ukraine's possible undermining of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant

Ukraine categorically denies Russia's absurd accusations that it is planning to blow up its own infrastructure, such as the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant or the Kaniv reservoir, in order to blame Moscow.

War • July 12, 04:38 PM • 67445 views

Elderly people became victims of russian attacks in Kherson region: 67-year-old man killed, 76-year-old woman wounded

On June 29, a russian drone strike in Odradokamyanka, Kherson region, killed a 67-year-old man, and a 76-year-old woman was wounded in Kozatske village, Kakhovka district, as a result of artillery shelling by russia.

Society • June 29, 07:30 PM • 51160 views

A Ukrainian drone attacked the occupation administration in Kakhovka: what is known

According to Petro Andryushchenko, a Ukrainian drone struck the building of the Russian occupation administration in Kakhovka, although the Ukrainian military has not officially confirmed or denied the fact of the attack.

War • June 10, 01:22 PM • 16719 views

In occupied Kakhovka, collaborators published a list of "ownerless" apartments - The Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, Kherson region, the collaborators compiled a list of 16 houses with specific addresses, offering the owners to appear with a Russian passport and a document of ownership within 30 days, otherwise the houses would be transferred to the occupation authorities in the process of so-called "nationalization.

Society • May 28, 11:10 AM • 38071 views

Russians bring another batch of propaganda waste paper to the occupied territories - The Resistance Center

The Russians brought propaganda books to the school libraries of the occupied town of Kakhovka, glorifying war criminals and portraying Ukrainians as traitors and Nazis.

War • May 12, 12:50 PM • 32986 views

Amy Pope in Ukraine: IOM Director General signs cooperation agreements on economic recovery and migration management

Amy Pope, Director-General of the International Organization for Migration, visited Ukraine and signed cooperation agreements with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide assistance to internally displaced persons, support economic recovery, and strengthen migration and border management.

Economy • April 10, 06:04 PM • 103803 views

Russian troops shelled a polling station in occupied Kakhovka - partisans

Russian troops fired at a polling station in occupied Kakhovka, according to the ATES guerrilla movement. In addition, the occupiers are planning to carry out provocations and terrorist attacks at polling stations in the occupied territories to blame the pro-Ukrainian population.

War • March 15, 01:56 PM • 50516 views

Ukraine bans use of Kakhovka Reservoir lands and change of their designated purpose: details

The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the transfer of ownership, use and change of purpose of land occupied by the Kakhovka Reservoir for the duration of martial law and five years after its end to prevent misuse and enable future restoration of the reservoir drained by Russian aggression.

War • March 12, 05:25 PM • 101524 views

Two policemen wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling

russia shelled the right bank of Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, tanks, and attacked with drones. Two police officers were wounded in the attack.

War • March 2, 02:06 PM • 27901 views