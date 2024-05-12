Russians bring another batch of propaganda waste paper to the occupied territories - The Resistance Center

Russians have brought another batch of propaganda waste paper to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine . This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Thus, on the occasion of "May 9," the enemy brought to Kakhovka's school libraries waste paper dedicated to the events of World War II and the Kremlin's current war of aggression, - the statement said.

Details

The imported books glorify modern war criminals and cultivate the Second World War, in particular, creating an image of Ukrainians as traitors and Nazis.

Recall

Russians in the temporarily occupied territories have banned from visiting cemeteries on Memorial Monday to prevent mass gatherings of the local population.