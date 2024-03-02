Two policemen wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling

Two law enforcement officers were injured in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, Russian troops fired on the right bank of the Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, tanks and attacked with drones.

As a result of the UAV explosion, two officers of the Kakhovka District Police Department aged 36 and 37 sustained gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies and were taken to the hospital. The lives of the law enforcement officers are not currently in danger - the department summarized.

Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region

In addition, in Beryslav, a police car was damaged by an FPV kamikaze attack, but no officers were injured. Russians also dropped ammunition from a drone in Zmiivka. A police vehicle was damaged, but no personnel were injured.

Addendum

Kherson, Antonivka, Tokarivka, Berehove, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Ponyativka, Dniprovske, Inzhenerne, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Burgunka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Tyahyntsi, Lvove, Shlyakhove, Kachkarivka and Mylove came under Russian fire .

In the settlements, 11 private and apartment buildings, four cars, including two police cars, and garages were damaged.

Police investigative teams were working at the sites of the attacks, removing shell fragments and recording crimes.

Recall

Russian troops once again struck Kherson, damaging houses and wounding a 79-year-old woman.