Two policemen wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24405 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 86443 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 58392 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 247121 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215008 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184944 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226819 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250628 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156540 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371935 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 30356 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 86525 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 247219 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 197337 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 215067 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16360 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24847 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25075 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54992 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 62448 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Two policemen wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27901 views

russia shelled the right bank of Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, tanks, and attacked with drones. Two police officers were wounded in the attack.

Two policemen wounded in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling

Two law enforcement officers were injured in Kherson region as a result of russian shelling. This was reported by the press service of the National Police in Kherson region, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that over the past day, Russian troops fired on the right bank of the Kherson region with multiple launch rocket systems, mortars, artillery, tanks and attacked with drones.

As a result of the UAV explosion, two officers of the Kakhovka District Police Department aged 36 and 37 sustained gunshot wounds to various parts of their bodies and were taken to the hospital. The lives of the law enforcement officers are not currently in danger

- the department summarized. 

Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region02.03.24, 10:45 • 77655 views

In addition, in Beryslav, a police car was damaged by an FPV kamikaze attack, but no officers were injured. Russians also dropped ammunition from a drone in Zmiivka. A police vehicle was damaged, but no personnel were injured.

Addendum

Kherson, Antonivka, Tokarivka, Berehove, Stanislav, Prydniprovske, Ponyativka, Dniprovske, Inzhenerne, Oleksandrivka, Beryslav, Burgunka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Tyahyntsi, Lvove, Shlyakhove, Kachkarivka and Mylove came under Russian fire .

In the settlements, 11 private and apartment buildings, four cars, including two police cars, and garages were damaged.

Police investigative teams were working at the sites of the attacks, removing shell fragments and recording crimes.

Recall

Russian troops once again struck Kherson, damaging houses and wounding a 79-year-old woman.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
Kakhovka
Beryslav
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lviv
Kherson
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14