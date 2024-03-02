Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region

Russian occupants killed a resident of Stanislav in the Kherson region. The man was on the street during an enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports.

The Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav. The 54-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He was on the street during the shelling - Prokudin wrote.

Addendum

According to Prokudin, over the past day, the enemy fired at Beryslav, Respublikanets, Mylove, Lviv, Burgunka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Oleksandrivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Berehove, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberislav, Stanislav, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Tyahyntsi, Shlyakhove, Kachkarivka and the city of Kherson.

Russian military, he noted, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 1 multi-storey building and 11 private houses were damaged. In Kherson, an administrative building was damaged by shelling.

According to him, a cell tower, a garage and a car were damaged as a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements. There were also hits to the territory of a farm and a factory.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries over the last day.