Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 19679 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 66161 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 48064 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 223164 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198589 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 179186 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 223153 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249713 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155549 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371736 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.1m/s
35%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 178030 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 65848 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 85306 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 48938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 41219 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 20425 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 66161 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 223164 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 180225 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 198589 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 13048 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21819 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 22281 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 42776 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 50457 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 77655 views

A 54-year-old man died on the street in Stanislav, Kherson region, during a Russian shelling.

Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav in Kherson region

Russian occupants killed a resident of Stanislav in the Kherson region. The man was on the street during an enemy shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram, UNN reports.

The Russian army killed a resident of Stanislav. The 54-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He was on the street during the shelling

- Prokudin wrote.

Addendum

According to Prokudin, over the past day, the enemy fired at Beryslav, Respublikanets, Mylove, Lviv, Burgunka, Tomaryne, Zmiivka, Oleksandrivka, Dniprovske, Yantarne, Poniativka, Tokarivka, Ivanivka, Berehove, Chervonyi Mayak, Novoberislav, Stanislav, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Inzhenerne, Tyahyntsi, Shlyakhove, Kachkarivka and the city of Kherson.

Russian military, he noted, hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 1 multi-storey building and 11 private houses were damaged. In Kherson, an administrative building was damaged by shelling.

According to him, a cell tower, a garage and a car were damaged as a result of hostile attacks in the region's settlements. There were also hits to the territory of a farm and a factory.

There were no civilian casualties or injuries over the last day.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Makiivka
Berehove
Telegram
Beryslav
Lviv
Kherson
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90