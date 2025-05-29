Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

$41.590.09
Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi
10:11 AM • 1762 views

Among citizens who are re-examined by the military medical commission, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

08:40 AM • 14125 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
08:12 AM • 20911 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

06:00 AM • 37081 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 53278 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 97079 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 100285 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 110491 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 100341 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 171075 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Publications
Exclusives
A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

May 29, 12:27 AM • 32957 views

US court suspends most of Trump's import tariffs

May 29, 12:59 AM • 17182 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

May 29, 02:03 AM • 70943 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

May 29, 02:35 AM • 41522 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 17957 views
Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

06:00 AM • 37063 views

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 129918 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 207748 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 218271 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 222576 views
"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

07:36 AM • 8404 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

06:22 AM • 18398 views

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 80421 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 140909 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 79729 views
Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

Antti Kaikkonen's special advisor, Jyrki Hakala, is resigning. Tabloids revealed that a pornographic video was filmed in his apartment and published on OnlyFans.

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics
Silja Viitala / Yle

In Finland, a special advisor to the leader of the Center Party, Antti Kaikkonen, Jyrka Hakala, will resign after tabloids revealed that a pornographic video was filmed in his apartment. This is reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

Ilta-Sanomat reported on Tuesday that it had obtained the video through the adult entertainment website OnlyFans and determined that it had been filmed in Hakala's apartment.

The secretary of the Center Party, Antti Siika-aho, confirmed to Yle that Hakala will no longer be Kaikkonen's special advisor and will instead take a position in another party institution, although he declined to comment on what role he intends to play.

"I am not going to go into this topic and will not give further comments," said Siika-aho, refusing to answer any questions about the reason for the personnel changes with Hakala.

Yle also tried to contact Kaikkonen by phone, but he did not answer, and later sent a text message stating that he would not comment on the issue.

According to Yle, Hakala is currently on sick leave.

The EU has launched an investigation into Pornhub and other porn platforms due to risks to minors - Politico27.05.25, 16:20 • 2014 views

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
Finland
