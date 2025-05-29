Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

In Finland, a special advisor to the leader of the Center Party, Antti Kaikkonen, Jyrka Hakala, will resign after tabloids revealed that a pornographic video was filmed in his apartment. This is reported by Yle, writes UNN.

Details

Ilta-Sanomat reported on Tuesday that it had obtained the video through the adult entertainment website OnlyFans and determined that it had been filmed in Hakala's apartment.

The secretary of the Center Party, Antti Siika-aho, confirmed to Yle that Hakala will no longer be Kaikkonen's special advisor and will instead take a position in another party institution, although he declined to comment on what role he intends to play.

"I am not going to go into this topic and will not give further comments," said Siika-aho, refusing to answer any questions about the reason for the personnel changes with Hakala.

Yle also tried to contact Kaikkonen by phone, but he did not answer, and later sent a text message stating that he would not comment on the issue.

According to Yle, Hakala is currently on sick leave.

