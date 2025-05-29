US court blocks Trump from ending program for accepting migrants from Ukraine

American Judge Indira Talwani has ordered the administration of US President Donald Trump to resume consideration of applications from migrants staying in the country under so-called "parole" programs - a temporary residence permit introduced during the administration of Joe Biden.

This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the information, it concerns migrants from Ukraine, Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, who were previously allowed to stay in the USA for a limited time, as well as apply for other forms of immigration protection.

Judge Indira Talwani previously blocked the Trump administration's ability to abolish the "parole" program for hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. The administration has asked the US Supreme Court to suspend her decision.

Talwani, an appointee of former Democratic President Barack Obama, dismissed the Trump administration's claim that the suspension of the "parole" program programs is within the broad scope of its authority to manage immigration policy.

The US may deport 10,000 Afghans: veterans warn of physical resistance

As the judge noted, federal law still requires agencies of the US Department of Homeland Security to comply with the long-standing procedure for granting or denying the "parole" program and other immigration benefits.

We are pleased that the court has once again justly recognized the harm that arbitrary government decision-making has caused to innocent people - Anwen Hughes, a lawyer for the plaintiffs from Human Rights First, said in her statement.

The decision was made as a result of a lawsuit challenging the termination of processing of applications from Ukrainian, Afghan, Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan migrants who either wanted to obtain a permit to enter under the procedure of conditional early release, or have already received this status and want to stay.

The Trump administration is offering migrants $1,000 to leave voluntarily