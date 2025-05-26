The US may deport 10,000 Afghans: veterans warn of physical resistance

$41.500.00
Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch
May 24, 04:10 PM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 10:54 AM • 174116 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

May 24, 08:00 AM

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Popular news

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 03:04 PM

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 100 attacks: Russians storm positions in many directions - General Staff

May 25, 03:34 PM

Attack in Kyiv region: the number of victims has increased, more than 100 houses have been damaged

May 25, 06:14 PM

German bank blocked Schroeder's account for salaries from "Gazprom" - Bild

May 25, 06:31 PM

"We are not expecting a miracle": Ukraine prepares for Russia's summer offensive - Financial Times

09:37 PM
Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 297166 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 152948 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM
The US may deport 10,000 Afghans: veterans warn of physical resistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 612 views

The US decision to lift deportation protections for Afghans has sparked outrage from veterans and human rights activists. About 10,000 people may be deported, despite the risks in Afghanistan.

The US may deport 10,000 Afghans: veterans warn of physical resistance

The decision of the US Presidential Administration of Donald Trump to terminate temporary protection from deportation for Afghans who fled to the United States after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan has caused outrage from American war veterans and human rights defenders. This is stated in the material of The Washington Post, reports UNN.

Details

The publication notes that Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem announced this month the cancellation of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan citizens.

The change may take effect as early as July, threatening the deportation of about 10,000 people who are still waiting for the opportunity to obtain permanent residence in the United States. Washington justifies its decision by saying that "significant improvements" have allegedly taken place in Afghanistan, despite the authoritarian rule of the Taliban.

This is ridiculous. If they try to deport Afghans, you will see physical resistance from veterans. Literally

- said Matt Zeller, an army veteran whose Afghan translator once saved his life.

US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters23.02.25, 19:03 • 32842 views

In turn, former infantry commander Andrew Sullivan, who now works with No One Left Behind, which helps Afghan and Iraqi allies of the United States, called the administration's decision "an insult to those who served."

I have met Afghans who have been tortured or persecuted for their cooperation with the United States. One of them is now paralyzed. And I am told that the country has become safer

- Sullivan said.

At the same time, the publication adds that even among Republicans in the United States, the position on Afghan allies is not unanimous. Thus, Congressman Brian Mast, a veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan, notes that one should take into account the difference between those who worked directly with US forces and those whose status is not so obvious.

Let us remind you

In January, the Trump administration canceled permits to enter the United States for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans. Among those affected are aides to the American military and relatives of active US military personnel.

Giving birth to children in the States does not give parents "immunity" from deportation - Head of the US Border Service28.04.25, 20:41 • 4604 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
United States
