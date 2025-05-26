The US may deport 10,000 Afghans: veterans warn of physical resistance

The decision of the US Presidential Administration of Donald Trump to terminate temporary protection from deportation for Afghans who fled to the United States after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan has caused outrage from American war veterans and human rights defenders. This is stated in the material of The Washington Post, reports UNN.

The publication notes that Secretary of Homeland Security Christie Noem announced this month the cancellation of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghan citizens.

The change may take effect as early as July, threatening the deportation of about 10,000 people who are still waiting for the opportunity to obtain permanent residence in the United States. Washington justifies its decision by saying that "significant improvements" have allegedly taken place in Afghanistan, despite the authoritarian rule of the Taliban.

This is ridiculous. If they try to deport Afghans, you will see physical resistance from veterans. Literally - said Matt Zeller, an army veteran whose Afghan translator once saved his life.

In turn, former infantry commander Andrew Sullivan, who now works with No One Left Behind, which helps Afghan and Iraqi allies of the United States, called the administration's decision "an insult to those who served."

I have met Afghans who have been tortured or persecuted for their cooperation with the United States. One of them is now paralyzed. And I am told that the country has become safer - Sullivan said.

At the same time, the publication adds that even among Republicans in the United States, the position on Afghan allies is not unanimous. Thus, Congressman Brian Mast, a veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan, notes that one should take into account the difference between those who worked directly with US forces and those whose status is not so obvious.

In January, the Trump administration canceled permits to enter the United States for 10,000 refugees, including 1,600 Afghans. Among those affected are aides to the American military and relatives of active US military personnel.

