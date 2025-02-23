US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) has developed four stages of implementation of the program, starting January 27, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The US government, led by Donald Trump, wants to track hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the country and deport them if possible. To this end, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has developed a four-step concept. The document does not specify the date of the start of enforcement operations.

According to ICE, wanted persons are divided into three groups: “flight risk,” ‘public safety threat,’ and ”border security threat.

For reference

Since 2019, more than 600,000 children have crossed the border between the United States and Mexico without their parents. Tens of thousands have already been deported in the past.

Another incident reported by La Nacion.

During a public hearing on the state budget in Albany, Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas said that ICE detains illegal aliens in court. He also expressed concern about the impact of these practices on the migrant community.

These actions create fear among immigrants and affect their willingness to participate in court proceedings, whether as witnesses, victims or plaintiffs.

The Trump administration has reinstated a programthat allows local and state authorities to stop people on the street to ask them about their immigration status, a move that has raised concerns among civil rights advocates. This program, known as the “targeted group” model under the 287(g) program, was suspended in 2012 after several allegations of abuse, including racial profiling and discrimination.

