US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 22948 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 42551 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 83566 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 49818 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110846 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97629 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112084 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116602 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149258 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115121 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 91963 views
The occupiers plan to hold a "forum of regions" with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 48649 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105875 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 59915 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 43728 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 83566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110846 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149258 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140165 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 172654 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 18116 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 43728 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132792 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134679 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163132 views
US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters

US prepares large-scale operation to track down and deport underage migrants - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32397 views

ICE has developed a four-step program to track and deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the United States. The Trump administration is reintroducing harsh immigration enforcement measures, including detention in courts.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) has developed four stages of implementation of the program, starting January 27, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The US government, led by Donald Trump, wants to track hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the country and deport them if possible. To this end, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has developed a four-step concept. The document does not specify the date of the start of enforcement operations.

According to ICE, wanted persons are divided into three groups: “flight risk,” ‘public safety threat,’ and ”border security threat.

US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago27.01.25, 09:33 • 28220 views

For reference

Since 2019, more than 600,000 children have crossed the border between the United States and Mexico without their parents. Tens of thousands have already been deported in the past.

Another incident reported by La Nacion.

During a public hearing on the state budget in Albany, Chief Administrative Judge Joseph Zayas said that ICE detains illegal aliens in court. He also expressed concern about the impact of these practices on the migrant community.

These actions create fear among immigrants and affect their willingness to participate in court proceedings, whether as witnesses, victims or plaintiffs.

Add

The Trump administration has reinstated a programthat allows local and state authorities to stop people on the street to ask them about their immigration status, a move that has raised concerns among civil rights advocates. This program, known as the “targeted group” model under the 287(g) program, was suspended in 2012 after several allegations of abuse, including racial profiling and discrimination.

Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners29.01.25, 21:08 • 28036 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
chicagoChicago

