US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 77879 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96283 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107347 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110309 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130579 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103602 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134686 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103749 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113417 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116983 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 52935 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118604 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 58607 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113220 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 29360 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 77885 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130579 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134686 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166569 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156350 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 23618 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27146 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113220 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118604 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140021 views
US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago

US starts detaining undocumented migrants in Chicago

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28225 views

US immigration authorities have launched an operation to arrest about 270 illegal immigrants in Chicago. The raid is being conducted with the participation of the FBI and other federal agencies as part of a new immigration policy.

On Sunday, US immigration authorities began conducting detentions in Chicago, targeting undocumented residents living in the "sanctuary city," UNN reports citing the Financial Times.

Details

Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed in X that its agents, as well as several federal agencies, including the FBI, had launched operations in the city. "Border Czar" Tom Homan was in Chicago to conduct the raid, as was Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove.

According to TV host Phil McGraw, who accompanied ICE officials and agents to their command center in Chicago and broadcasted live for his channel Merit TV, the operation targeted about 270 "known criminals.

US President Donald Trump made immigration a central issue in his campaign and promised "mass deportations." Chicago has been on edge for more than a week after news outlets reported the administration's plans to conduct raids, and fewer people have been taking to the streets in neighborhoods with large immigrant populations.

According to the U.S. Census, just under a fifth of the Chicago metropolitan area's population was born outside the U.S. This group includes people with immigration status ranging from naturalized citizens to illegal aliens. Mexicans make up the largest group born outside the United States, followed by immigrants from India and Poland.

About 52,000 immigrants have arrived in the city since August 2022, when Texas Governor Greg Abbott began busing people from the border to Chicago and other Democratic-controlled cities.

As a sanctuary city since the 1980s, Chicago has adopted policies that limit cooperation with federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws.

The city council voted this month to reject a proposal that would have weakened these protections.

Mary Meg McCarthy, executive director of the Chicago-based National Immigrant Justice Center, said that many of the orders violate U.S. laws and the Constitution.

Trump launches campaign of mass deportation of illegal immigrants in the US24.01.25, 12:06 • 35490 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
federal-bureau-of-investigationFederal Bureau of Investigation
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
texasTexas
united-statesUnited States
chicagoChicago
polandPoland

