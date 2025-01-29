Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 79023 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 96891 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 107440 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 130709 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103620 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 134779 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103753 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113418 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116984 views

Broadcast
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 53375 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118736 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 59246 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113360 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 30132 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 79023 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 130709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 134779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 166643 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156424 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 24120 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 27548 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 113360 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 118738 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140050 views
Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

 • 28041 views

Trump is planning to sign an executive order to deport foreigners who express anti-Semitism and participate in illegal actions. The document will oblige federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism within 60 days.

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order instructing federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism, including considering deporting foreigners who have broken the law during anti-Israel protests. Writes UNN with reference to the New York Post.

Details

The document stipulates that within 60 days, the heads of government agencies must provide the White House with recommendations on measures to combat anti-Semitism. In particular, the Ministry of Justice will investigate cases of anti-Semitic manifestations, such as vandalism and intimidation, especially on college campuses.

The executive order pays special attention to the possibility of deporting resident aliens, including students who participated in illegal actions after the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023. A U.S. House of Representatives report released last month noted that a number of universities receiving federal funding have failed to implement adequate measures to combat anti-Semitism. Columbia University, for example, was cited in the report for incidents of anti-Jewish speech on campus.

Earlier, Trump, as a presidential candidate, had already advocated the deportation of pro-Hamas students who are in the United States on visas. Last week, he signed another executive order containing provisions to prevent foreigners from supporting terrorist groups.

US federal courts recognize that non-citizens have fewer rights to free speech than citizens. This is confirmed by the Supreme Court's decision in Kleindienst v. Mandel (1972), which allowed the Belgian Marxist to be denied a visa. Previously, the judiciary has also confirmed the possibility of deporting non-citizens for supporting anarchist and communist ideas.

Recall

The presidents of Latin America will meet on January 30 for an emergency summit caused by US President Donald Trump's mass deportation policy.

Iryna Kolesnik

Contact us about advertising