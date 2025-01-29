Trump plans to sign executive order to deport anti-Semitic foreigners

President Donald Trump is preparing to sign an executive order instructing federal agencies to step up the fight against anti-Semitism, including considering deporting foreigners who have broken the law during anti-Israel protests. Writes UNN with reference to the New York Post.

Details

The document stipulates that within 60 days, the heads of government agencies must provide the White House with recommendations on measures to combat anti-Semitism. In particular, the Ministry of Justice will investigate cases of anti-Semitic manifestations, such as vandalism and intimidation, especially on college campuses.

The executive order pays special attention to the possibility of deporting resident aliens, including students who participated in illegal actions after the terrorist attacks of October 7, 2023. A U.S. House of Representatives report released last month noted that a number of universities receiving federal funding have failed to implement adequate measures to combat anti-Semitism. Columbia University, for example, was cited in the report for incidents of anti-Jewish speech on campus.

Earlier, Trump, as a presidential candidate, had already advocated the deportation of pro-Hamas students who are in the United States on visas. Last week, he signed another executive order containing provisions to prevent foreigners from supporting terrorist groups.

US federal courts recognize that non-citizens have fewer rights to free speech than citizens. This is confirmed by the Supreme Court's decision in Kleindienst v. Mandel (1972), which allowed the Belgian Marxist to be denied a visa. Previously, the judiciary has also confirmed the possibility of deporting non-citizens for supporting anarchist and communist ideas.

Recall

The presidents of Latin America will meet on January 30 for an emergency summit caused by US President Donald Trump's mass deportation policy.