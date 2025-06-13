The EU today continues temporary protection for Ukrainians - European Commissioner

The European Union is today continuing temporary protection for Ukrainians, but at the same time is discussing a roadmap for their return in order to rebuild the country, said European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner, arriving at the EU Council meeting on Internal Affairs in Luxembourg, UNN writes.

We are continuing temporary protection for Ukrainian citizens today, but we are also discussing ways, a roadmap, because Ukrainians, of course, desperately need their people to return to rebuild the country, and this is what we are discussing and have discussed with Deputy Prime Minister (Oleksiy) Chernyshov, - said Brunner.

Earlier it was reported that the EU has started work on a new plan for the return of Ukrainians home after the end of the war. And that clear steps are being prepared for safe and controlled repatriation.

There are an estimated 4.3 million Ukrainians currently living in the EU, most of them in Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic. Under the current temporary protection programme, these people have the right to live and work in the bloc's countries. The programme has been extended several times and a decision has now been taken to extend it for a further 12 months until March 2027.

