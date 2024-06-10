A Ukrainian drone attacked the occupation administration in Kakhovka: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
According to Petro Andryushchenko, a Ukrainian drone struck the building of the Russian occupation administration in Kakhovka, although the Ukrainian military has not officially confirmed or denied the fact of the attack.
A Ukrainian drone hit the building of the occupation administration in Kakhovka. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.
"The occupation administration in Kakhovka was visited by a Ukrainian drone... Unfortunately, they say the Kabzon brigade is not replenished. But, nothing. Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery is also not the first time, " Andryushchenko wrote.
Add
So far, the Ukrainian military has not confirmed or denied the information about the attack on the occupation administration of Kakhovka.