A Ukrainian drone attacked the occupation administration in Kakhovka: what is known

A Ukrainian drone hit the building of the occupation administration in Kakhovka. This was announced in his Telegram channel by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petr Andryushchenko, reports UNN.

"The occupation administration in Kakhovka was visited by a Ukrainian drone... Unfortunately, they say the Kabzon brigade is not replenished. But, nothing. Novoshakhtinsky oil refinery is also not the first time, " Andryushchenko wrote.

So far, the Ukrainian military has not confirmed or denied the information about the attack on the occupation administration of Kakhovka.