Due to the Russian attack, there is a power outage in several regions, there were restrictions for industry in the morning - Ukrenergo

As a result of the night drone attack by the Russian Federation on the energy sector, consumers in several regions are without power, while electricity consumption in Ukraine has increased today amid worsening weather conditions. In the morning, all regions had restrictions for industry and business. Electricity should be consumed sparingly, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Consequences of shelling
"At night, the enemy launched a drone attack on energy facilities in several regions. As a result of equipment damage, consumers are without power in the morning. Repair crews of oblenergo are already working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling," the message said.
Consumption
"Electricity consumption has increased. The reason is a noticeable cooling, compared to the end of last week. And also - cloudy weather in most regions, which causes lower efficiency of household solar power plants," Ukrenergo said.
Today at 9:30, as noted, the consumption level was 3.1% higher than the previous working day.
Currently, the Ukrainian energy system continues to recover from Russian massive missile and drone attacks. Emergency recovery works at energy facilities are ongoing.
Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, today from 06:00 to 09:00, power restriction measures were applied to industry and business in all regions. As of now, restrictions are not applied, but the need for economical electricity consumption remains. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances in the evening hours - from 16:00 to 20:00
And they pointed out that the situation in the energy system may change.
