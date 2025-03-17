Emergency power outages due to the Russian attack in the Poltava region
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the enemy attacked the Poltava region, but air defense worked on the targets. Due to the fall of UAV fragments, emergency power outages occurred in the Kremenchuk district, and energy workers are working to restore it.
Poltava region was attacked by Russian troops at night, but air defense worked, due to the Russian attack, there were emergency power outages, more than 1,000 consumers were left without electricity, said the acting head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Volodymyr Kogut, in Telegram on Monday, UNN writes.
At night, the enemy tried to attack Poltava region. Air defense worked on enemy targets. Fortunately, there were no casualties. As a result of the fall of UAV debris, emergency power outages were applied in the Kremenchug district. 1035 household and 41 legal consumers were left without electricity
According to him, energy workers are already working to restore power supply to people. The issue is under control.
