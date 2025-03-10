The enemy attacked Poltava region at night: OVA showed the consequences of the strike
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the drone attack in the Poltava district, 3 residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged. The power line was also damaged, but there are no casualties.
At night, Russian occupiers once again attacked Poltava region. This is stated in the message of the regional military administration (RMA), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that enemy strikes caused significant damage to the region's infrastructure.
As a result of a drone crash in the Poltava district, 3 residential buildings, an outbuilding, a passenger car, and agricultural machinery were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
The RMA also reported that a domestic power line was damaged in the area. The number of disconnected subscribers is currently being determined.
Recall
On the night of Monday, March 10, Russian occupiers struck the Zaporizhia region. As a result of the enemy attack, two men were injured.
The aggressor country keeps ships with "Kalibrs" in the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy10.03.25, 06:49 • 18800 views