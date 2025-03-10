The aggressor country keeps ships with "Kalibrs" in the Black and Mediterranean Seas - Ukrainian Navy
There is one Russian ship with 4 "Kalibr" missiles in the Black Sea. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 ships, 3 of which are carrying 26 cruise missiles.
The enemy holds one ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Caliber cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the press service of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of Ukraine), as reported by UNN.
It is noted that as of Monday morning, March 10, an enemy missile carrier has been detected in the waters of the Black Sea.
In the Black Sea, there is 1 enemy ship, which is a carrier of Caliber cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 4 missiles; in the Sea of Azov, there are no enemy ships; in the Mediterranean Sea, there are 4 enemy ships, of which 3 are carriers of Caliber cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 26 missiles.
In addition, as reported by the Naval Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait: to the Black Sea - 3 vessels, which continued their movement towards the Bosphorus Strait; to the Sea of Azov - 12 vessels, of which 5 continued their movement from the Bosphorus Strait.
The Navy of Ukraine added that the enemy continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1974 (SOLAS), turning off automatic identification systems.
On the night of Monday, March 10, Russian occupiers struck the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the strike with enemy bombs, two men were injured.
