167 combat clashes at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command points of Russian drones
In one day, there were 167 combat clashes at the front, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes and used 3229 drones. The Defense Forces destroyed 1180 occupiers and struck 18 enemy concentration areas.
On March 8, 167 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The defense forces struck two enemy drone control points and 18 areas with Russian military personnel. This was reported in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as reported by UNN.
Details
According to operational information as of 08:00 on March 9, 2025, there were 167 combat clashes on the front.
The enemy launched three missile and 83 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used three missiles, and dropped 103 KABs. In addition, they carried out over 6200 shellings, of which 217 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3229 kamikaze drones for strikes.
The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Dovzhyk, Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region; Leontovychy, Voskresenka, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoyakivlivka, Pavlivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.
Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery systems, and two control points of the Russian invaders' UAVs.
Situation by directions
In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and towards Petro-Ivanivka.
In the Kupiansk direction, there were 11 attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Lozova, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times. They attempted to advance near Novomykhailivka, Novo, Myrne, Kolodiaziv, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bilya Hora.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Druzhba and Toretsk.
In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Andriivka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Serhiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Lysivka, Zeleny Kut, and Ulakly.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil and Burlatsky.
In the Huliaipil direction, the invaders carried out three attacks towards Charivne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Pyatykhatky, Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Kamianske.
In the Seversk and Dnipro direction, no combat clashes were recorded yesterday.
In the operational zone in Kharkiv, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 44 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 30 air strikes using 44 guided bombs, and also conducted 577 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 52 from multiple launch rocket systems.
In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.
Overall, yesterday the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1180 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 6 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, three MLRS, two air defense systems, 190 operational-tactical level UAVs, 142 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.
