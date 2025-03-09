167 combat clashes at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command points of Russian drones

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17792 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109233 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170179 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107186 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343648 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173777 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145032 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196162 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124904 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108167 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Archive

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86792 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11674 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24493 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12321 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21371 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160490 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21382 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24501 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38768 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47365 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135926 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

167 combat clashes at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command points of Russian drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22104 views

In one day, there were 167 combat clashes at the front, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes and used 3229 drones. The Defense Forces destroyed 1180 occupiers and struck 18 enemy concentration areas.

167 combat clashes at the front: The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed two command points of Russian drones

On March 8, 167 combat clashes were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The defense forces struck two enemy drone control points and 18 areas with Russian military personnel. This was reported in the morning report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 08:00 on March 9, 2025, there were 167 combat clashes on the front.

The enemy launched three missile and 83 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, used three missiles, and dropped 103 KABs. In addition, they carried out over 6200 shellings, of which 217 were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 3229 kamikaze drones for strikes.

- it is stated in the post of the General Staff of the AFU.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly in the areas of the settlements of Dovzhyk, Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region; Leontovychy, Voskresenka, Novopil in the Donetsk region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoyakivlivka, Pavlivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske in the Kherson region.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 18 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery systems, and two control points of the Russian invaders' UAVs.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk and towards Petro-Ivanivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, there were 11 attacks by the occupiers yesterday. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Lozova, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 23 times. They attempted to advance near Novomykhailivka, Novo, Myrne, Kolodiaziv, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Bilya Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Druzhba and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 25 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Andriivka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Serhiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Lysivka, Zeleny Kut, and Ulakly.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Kostiantynopil and Burlatsky.

In the Huliaipil direction, the invaders carried out three attacks towards Charivne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Pyatykhatky, Stepove, Shcherbaky, and Kamianske.

In the Seversk and Dnipro direction, no combat clashes were recorded yesterday.

In the operational zone in Kharkiv, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 44 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 30 air strikes using 44 guided bombs, and also conducted 577 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, including 52 from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Overall, yesterday the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1180 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 6 tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, 58 artillery systems, three MLRS, two air defense systems, 190 operational-tactical level UAVs, 142 vehicles, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Reminder

Over the past day, the Russian army lost 1180 military personnel and 226 units of equipment. The total losses of Russia since the beginning of the war have reached 885130 personnel and tens of thousands of units of weapons.

Partisans "ATESH" disrupted fuel supplies to the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia region09.03.25, 06:29 • 42902 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
