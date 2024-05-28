In occupied Kakhovka, collaborators published a list of "ownerless" apartments - The Resistance Center

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka in the Kherson region, collaborators have compiled a list of "ownerless" apartments. This is stated in the message of the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

The occupation administration of Kakhovka in the Kherson region has published a list of 16 houses with specific addresses. The owners of these homes are asked to come to the ROA with a Russian passport and a document confirming their ownership of the property. This must be done no later than within 30 days.

If the owner does not show up, the houses will be transferred to the occupation authorities.

The enemy calls this process "nationalization". In fact, it is one of the crimes against the civilian population, which was forced to leave their homes to save their lives from the "liberators, - the statement said.

It is noted that the "nationalization" of Ukrainian real estate is taking place in all temporarily occupied territories.

The occupiers in Crimea have already distributed 1500 land plots belonging to the local indigenous population among the participants of the war of aggression in Ukraine.