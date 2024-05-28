ukenru
In occupied Kakhovka, collaborators published a list of "ownerless" apartments - The Resistance Center

In occupied Kakhovka, collaborators published a list of "ownerless" apartments - The Resistance Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38020 views

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka, Kherson region, the collaborators compiled a list of 16 houses with specific addresses, offering the owners to appear with a Russian passport and a document of ownership within 30 days, otherwise the houses would be transferred to the occupation authorities in the process of so-called "nationalization.

In the temporarily occupied Kakhovka in the Kherson region, collaborators have compiled a list of "ownerless" apartments. This is stated in the message of the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports .

Details

The occupation administration of Kakhovka in the Kherson region has published a list of 16 houses with specific addresses. The owners of these homes are asked to come to the ROA with a Russian passport and a document confirming their ownership of the property. This must be done no later than within 30 days.

If the owner does not show up, the houses will be transferred to the occupation authorities.

The enemy calls this process "nationalization". In fact, it is one of the crimes against the civilian population, which was forced to leave their homes to save their lives from the "liberators,

- the statement said.

It is noted that the "nationalization" of Ukrainian real estate is taking place in all temporarily occupied territories.

Recall

The occupiers in Crimea have already distributed 1500 land plots belonging to the local indigenous population among the participants of the war of aggression in Ukraine.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
kakhovkaKakhovka
krymCrimea
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising