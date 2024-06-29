Elderly people became victims of russian attacks in Kherson region: 67-year-old man killed, 76-year-old woman wounded
Kyiv • UNN
On June 29, a russian drone strike in Odradokamyanka, Kherson region, killed a 67-year-old man, and a 76-year-old woman was wounded in Kozatske village, Kakhovka district, as a result of artillery shelling by russia.
During the day, a 67-year-old man was killed and a 76-year-old woman was wounded in enemy attacks in the Kherson region. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.
Details
The russian army claimed the life of another resident of Kherson region
According to the information, on the morning of June 29, the invaders attacked a 67-year-old resident of Odradokamianka, Kherson region, with a drone, resulting in life-threatening injuries.
In addition, in the evening, the occupants shelled Kozatske village, Kakhovka district, with artillery. As a result of the enemy aggression, a 76-year-old woman was injured. It is noted that she sustained a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds to the neck and lungs. The victim was taken to a hospital for medical care.
Additionally, around 19:00, the enemy attacked a residential building in Mykhailivka, Beryslav district, using an FPV drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of the explosion. However, information on the damage is being established.
In the morning russian terrorists shelled Kherson region: 2 civilians wounded29.06.24, 09:00 • 26844 views