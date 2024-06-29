In the morning russian terrorists shelled Kherson region: 2 civilians wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Enemy troops shelled Kherson region, wounding 2 local residents, a 57-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.
The forces of the terrorist country shelled Kherson region in the morning, as a result of which 2 people were injured. This was reported by Kherson RMA, UNN reports.
Details
russian troops have been shelling settlements in Kherson region since morning
According to the information, 2 local residents were unfortunately injured in the attack in Naddnipryanske village.
As a result, the 57-year-old woman was diagnosed with explosive and traumatic brain injuries, subcutaneous hematoma of the parietal region.
Currently, medical workers have treated the victim on the spot. We emphasize that she refused to be hospitalized.
However, a 41-year-old man was hospitalized with a bruised head injury. The victim is currently receiving the necessary medical care.
