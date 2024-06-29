russian shelling kills 4 people and wounds 10 in Kherson region

The invaders shelled residential areas of Kherson region, killing 4 people and injuring 10 others. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Shlyakhove, Odradokamianka, Novokaira, Yantarne, Darivka, Mykilske, Novooleksandrivka, Bilousove, Krupytsia, Bilozerka, Novoberislav, Lvov, Mykhailivka, Tomyna Balka, Zolota Balka, Komyshany, Naddnipryanske, Antonivka, Sadove, Tyahynyka, Novotyahynyka, Olgivka and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day - informed Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to the information, the military of the terrorist country hit residential areas of Kherson region. As a result, a multi-storey building and 22 private houses were damaged as a result of the enemy aggression. In addition, there were hits to shops and a gas pipeline. In addition, private cars and a rescue vehicle were damaged as a result of the strikes.

Unfortunately, 4 people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of russian aggression.

