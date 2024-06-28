Man killed by Russian drone strike on Odradokamyanka in Kherson region
Kyiv • UNN
A 50-year-old man died as a result of a Russian kamikaze drone strike on the village of Odradokamyanka, Kherson region.
In Kherson region, Russian troops attacked Odradokamyanka with a kamikaze drone in the morning, killing a local resident, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"A local resident was killed in a Russian strike on Odradokamyanka. In the morning, the occupiers attacked the village from a drone," Prokudin said on Telegram.
A 50-year-old man was reportedly hit by a kamikaze drone and sustained life-threatening injuries.
