Kherson suffers an enemy drone attack, a woman is injured
Kyiv • UNN
A 58-year-old woman was injured in a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson and is receiving medical treatment for explosive injuries and acute stress reaction.
A 58-year-old woman was injured today as a result of a drone attack by Russian troops on the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, the Kherson RMA reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
"In the afternoon, the Russian army attacked the Dniprovsky district of Kherson with a drone. A 58-year-old woman was injured as a result of the enemy attack," the statement said.
She was diagnosed with an explosive injury and an acute stress reaction. The injured is being provided with the necessary medical care.
