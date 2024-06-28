Woman found under rubble in Kherson region who died during evening shelling by Russians

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 81216 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 90144 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109454 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 183644 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 228624 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 140655 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 367352 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181379 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149433 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197799 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 58944 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 66828 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 89400 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75064 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 24822 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 81325 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 75753 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 90240 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 90040 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 109531 views
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film Predator: Wasteland

10:08 AM • 946 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 10052 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 11806 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16011 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37097 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Woman found under rubble in Kherson region who died during evening shelling by Russians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20735 views

During the evening shelling of Kherson region by Russian troops, a woman was killed, her body was found under the rubble of a destroyed house the next morning.

Woman found under rubble in Kherson region who died during evening shelling by Russians

A woman killed in the evening shelling of Kherson region was found this morning under the rubble of a destroyed house, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 27, 2024, at 18:00, Russian troops shelled Zolota Balka in the Beryslav district. One of the shells hit a private house.

"On the morning of June 28, rescuers pulled a dead woman out from under its rubble," the prosecutor's office said.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Russian army strikes with kamikaze drones in Kherson region: an ambulance and a car are damaged, one wounded27.06.24, 15:36 • 15777 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Beryslav
Kherson
