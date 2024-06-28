Woman found under rubble in Kherson region who died during evening shelling by Russians

A woman killed in the evening shelling of Kherson region was found this morning under the rubble of a destroyed house, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office said on Friday, UNN reported.

Details

According to the investigation, on June 27, 2024, at 18:00, Russian troops shelled Zolota Balka in the Beryslav district. One of the shells hit a private house.

"On the morning of June 28, rescuers pulled a dead woman out from under its rubble," the prosecutor's office said.

The pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

