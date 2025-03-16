In Sumy region, occupiers attack civilian cars with drones: there are wounded, an investigation has been launched
Kyiv • UNN
On March 16, Russian drones attacked two civilian cars in the Sumy district of the Sumy region, injuring two people. Myropilska and Bilopilska communities were hit.
This is reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.
Details
In the Myropilska community, an FPV drone hit a vehicle transporting bread. A 48-year-old female passenger was injured. In the Bilopilska community, a drone attacked a car, injuring a 31-year-old driver.
Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the fact of committing war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)
According to the investigation, on March 16, 2025, during the day, the occupiers attacked two vehicles with drones in the Sumy district
Currently, prosecutors, together with law enforcement officers, are documenting the consequences of the attacks.
