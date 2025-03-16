"The enemy is trying to keep all our units in suspense": spokesman of the "Siversk" operational-tactical group about the situation on the border
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops continue to shell the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions. The enemy is trying to keep Ukrainian units on the border in suspense.
Russian troops continue to actively shell the border communities of Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions. This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the "Seversk" Operational and Tactical Group Vadym Mysnyk, UNN reports.
We do not see any cardinal changes in the enemy's tactics now. They continue to shell both border communities every day - 33 settlements were shelled over the past day, and deep into these regions
According to him, the Bohodukhivka in Kharkiv region was attacked by "Geran" strike UAVs. As a result of the shelling, civilian infrastructure was damaged: transport, a fire truck, buses and enterprises.
Shelling was recorded in the city of Chernihiv, also 5 shellings, 9 explosions, these are again multi-storey buildings, more than 20 cars, 7 trolleybuses, 7 buses. The enemy is trying to keep all our units on the border under tension so that we cannot transfer them to hotter areas of the front
"The largest concentration of enemy forces is opposite the Sumy region, in Kursk, where our Defense Forces continue to perform their combat missions. Therefore, we are taking appropriate measures to strengthen our defense, first, on the border, and second, to strike the enemy deep into the territory," Mysnyk said.
Let us remind
Earlier, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko reported that Russian invaders are trying to enter the territory of Sumy region in small assault groups.
According to him, the Russians are accumulating forces and trying to expand the zone of active hostilities.