Russian army strikes with kamikaze drones in Kherson region: an ambulance and a car are damaged, one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian occupiers attacked Novovorontsovka, Kherson region, using kamikaze drones, damaging an ambulance and a civilian car, the driver of which was reportedly injured.
Russian occupiers continue to attack Novovorontsovka in Kherson region with kamikaze drones - an ambulance and a car were damaged, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.
According to the RMA, an ambulance sustained mechanical damage as a result of one of the enemy's strikes. The medics were not injured.
A civilian car was also hit. According to preliminary information, the driver of the vehicle was wounded.
