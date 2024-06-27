Russian army strikes with kamikaze drones in Kherson region: an ambulance and a car are damaged, one wounded

Russian occupiers continue to attack Novovorontsovka in Kherson region with kamikaze drones - an ambulance and a car were damaged, UNN reports with reference to the Kherson RMA.

According to the RMA, an ambulance sustained mechanical damage as a result of one of the enemy's strikes. The medics were not injured.

A civilian car was also hit. According to preliminary information, the driver of the vehicle was wounded.

Kherson region under enemy fire: 1 person was killed, 5 others were wounded, including 1 child