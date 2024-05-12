Kherson region under enemy fire: 1 person was killed, 5 others were wounded, including 1 child

In the Kherson region, 1 person was killed in enemy attacks over the past day, and 5 others were injured, including 1 child. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, localities in the Kherson region came under shelling and air strikes by Russian troops. Among the affected localities are Antonivka, Tyahyntsi, Sadove, Mykhailivka, Stanislav, Tokarivka, Lvov, Inzhenerne, Prydniprovske and the city of Kherson.

The occupiers targeted residential areas of these settlements, damaging private houses and public infrastructure. Despite the fact of a gas leak, which was promptly shut off, there were no fires or threats.

Unfortunately, as a result of these attacks, 1 person was killed and 5 others were injured, including 1 child.

