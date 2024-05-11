An 11-year-old boy exploded on a mine in Kherson region, he is being operated on

A child exploded on a Russian mine in Muzykivka, Kherson region, UNN reports, citing Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.

The 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his legs, chest and abdomen. He is currently in surgery. Doctors assess his condition as moderate - Prokudin said.

