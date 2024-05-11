An 11-year-old boy exploded on a mine in Kherson region, he is being operated on
Kyiv • UNN
An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized with shrapnel wounds after a Russian mine explosion in Muzykivka, Kherson region.
A child exploded on a Russian mine in Muzykivka, Kherson region, UNN reports, citing Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA.
The 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds to his legs, chest and abdomen. He is currently in surgery. Doctors assess his condition as moderate
Russian airstrike kills man and wounds woman in Kherson region: consequences shown11.05.24, 11:12 • 23052 views