Russian airstrike kills man and wounds woman in Kherson region: consequences shown

A nighttime Russian air strike on a private house in Tyahyntsi, Kherson region, killed a man and wounded a woman, the head of the Kherson RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, said on Saturday, UNN reports.

At night, the enemy attacked civilian settlements from the air. One of the UAVs hit a private house in Tyahyntsi in Beryslav district. Unfortunately, a man died on the spot. A woman was also injured as a result of the "hit" - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the victim was treated by doctors on the spot and refused hospitalization.

According to the prosecutor's office, the Russian army conducted an air strike on May 10 at about 23:00 in the center of the Tyagin community. A 61-year-old woman was injured, and the deceased was a 26-year-old local resident. In the morning, the body was unblocked from the rubble.

