Kherson region under fire: 4 people wounded in occupants' attacks

In Kherson region, 4 people were injured as a result of hostile shelling. In addition, 3 private houses, an administrative building and private cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, according to UNN.

Details

Over the past day, numerous localities in the Kherson region came under enemy fire and air strikes. Among them were Tokarivka, Sadove, Antonivka, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Beryslav, Mykhailivka, Kozatske, Burgunka, Vesele, Tyahyntsi and Arkhangelske. In addition, guided aerial bombs were launched at the city of Kherson.

These attacks caused significant material damage.

The occupants attacked residential areas of the region's settlements, which resulted in damage to three private houses and an administrative building. A warehouse was also hit and private cars damaged.

Unfortunately, 4 people were injured due to the aggression of the terrorist country.

Occupants continue to attack Kherson region, civilians wounded