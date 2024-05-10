Occupants continue to attack Kherson region, civilians wounded

Russian troops continue to attack Kherson region, there are wounded. This was reported by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

"As a result of the shelling of Kozatske, a 49-year-old woman was injured in her own home. She was taken to the hospital with a back wound for treatment," said the head of the RMA.

In addition, a 48-year-old local resident was wounded in Beryslav. The man sustained shrapnel wound to the groin.

