Shahed was destroyed in Kherson region at night, Russians hit critical infrastructure, one wounded

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled 15 settlements yesterday, including a ballistic missile attack, hitting infrastructure and a gas pipeline, wounding a man, and at night the air defense destroyed a Shahed attack drone, said Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson RMA, on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Prokudin, Kizomys, Stanislav, Mykhailivka, Zolota Balka, Dudchany, Oleksandrivka, Sadove, Antonivka, Ingulets, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Respublika, Lvova, Havrylivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. The enemy also launched a ballistic missile attack on Beryslav district, he said.

According to him, the Russian military hit residential areas of the region's settlements, in particular, 28 private houses were damaged. A critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline were hit. The gas leak has been shut off, and there are no more fires or threats. The outbuildings, a warehouse, a garage and a private car were also damaged, the RMA head said.

"One person was injured due to Russian aggression," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

"During a nighttime drone attack, air defense forces destroyed 1 Shahed-131/136 in our region," said the RMA head.

