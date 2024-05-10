Air Force confirms downing of 10 Russian attack drones

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of 10 shaheds that Russia attacked at night. This was reported by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of May 10, the enemy used ten Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv region.

As a result of combat operations, units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed all ten attack UAVs in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. the statement reads

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 out of 10 "Shahed" at night - General Staff