Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 61497 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103557 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146647 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151014 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247178 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173410 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164796 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148237 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224092 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113028 views

March 1, 11:59 AM • 63103 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100661 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 33169 views
04:47 PM • 44546 views
05:32 PM • 37519 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247178 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224092 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210396 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236240 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223160 views
06:49 PM • 61497 views
05:32 PM • 37519 views
04:47 PM • 44546 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112284 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113222 views
Air Force confirms downing of 10 Russian attack drones

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26915 views

The Ukrainian Air Force confirms the destruction of 10 Russian Shahid attack drones and two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems launched from Crimea and Belgorod region during a night attack.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed the destruction of 10 shaheds that Russia attacked at night. This was reported by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of May 10, the enemy used ten Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea and two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region in the direction of Kharkiv region.

As a result of combat operations, units of mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed all ten attack UAVs in Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

the statement reads

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shoot down 10 out of 10 "Shahed" at night - General Staff10.05.24, 06:22 • 22822 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
krymCrimea
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
mykolaivMykolaiv
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

